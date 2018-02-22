× School volunteer charged with sending porn to student – Police search for more victims

UNION, MO – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a school volunteer sent pornographic images and comments to a student. The child’s mother found the images on a cell phone belonging to the minor and called police. Thomas W. Abbott is charged with Furnishing Pornography to a Minor with a bond of $20,000.

Police and school administrators are asking parents to have a conversation with children about internet safety and social media. They say Abbott knew the victim through his volunteering at a local school, through other local organizations, and social media.

The Union R-XI School District posted this message for their Facebook fans:

“In an effort to provide accurate information, I want to take a moment to try and provide some clarity about a recent situation that was brought to our attention.

On February 20, 2018 the Union R-XI School District received information about a non-employee who has volunteered within the district. The information we received detailed allegations that involved pornographic photographs and sexually explicit comments. Upon learning this information, we immediately contacted the Union Police Department.

At this time, we unfortunately don’t know the full extent of these allegations. As a result, in consultation with our School Resource Officers and our local and county law enforcement officials, we have been asked to share the individual’s name.

Mr. Thomas Abbott, has most recently volunteered on a limited basis as a scorekeeper at both our middle school and high school wrestling matches. He has also volunteered at some of our after school FFA activities as an FFA alumni member.

OF UTMOST IMPORTANCE: If anyone believes their child (or another child) has had any contact with Mr. Abbott in an inappropriate manner, please immediately contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636.583.2560.

As a grandparent, father of two, and the Superintendent of our school district with 3,100 students, please know that I, as well as the entire Union staff, take the safety and well-being of all our students as a top priority.

Dr. Steve Weinhold, Superintendent of Schools”