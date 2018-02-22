× South Carolina coach sues Missouri athletic director for slander

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has sued Missouri’s athletics director for slander after he suggested she wanted fans to spit and use racial slurs against his players.

Staley’s lawsuit filed Thursday in South Carolina asks for no more than $75,000 in damages from Jim Sterk for damaging her reputation.

After South Carolina’s 64-54 win Jan. 28, Sterk said in a radio interview that Staley created the unhealthy environment.

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner conducted an investigation, found no evidence for Sterk’s allegations and asked the Missouri AD to retract his comments. Staley called the comments “serious and false.”

Sterk instead told another radio station he moved on and had nothing else to say.

Missouri officials say they will comment about the suit later Thursday.

By JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press