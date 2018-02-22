× St. Louis County councilman on the hot seat

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County councilman faces two separate efforts that could remove him from office.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ernie Trakas blames County Executive Steve Stenger for both efforts. Stenger denies involvement. Trakas is a Republican who has battled with the Democratic county executive over several issues.

A recall effort requires in Trakas’ district accuses him of incompetence, obstructionism, wasting taxpayer money and blocking business and job growth. The criticism mostly stems from his initial refusal to approve a zoning change for a construction business. He later relented.

Meanwhile, a special prosecutor is investigating whether the councilman violates the county charter by working as an attorney for public school districts. The charter forbids council members from holding other governmental employment. It’s unclear if contract work is allowed.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com