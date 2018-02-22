× Tutor admits to sexual exploitation of former student

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a Springfield tutor has admitted through a child pornography plea to photographing a former student while meeting with her in a private room at a public library.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 29-year-old John Paul Sparapani admitted Wednesday to the child pornography charge. Prosecutors say the 12-year-old victim came forward after learning from her mother in August that Sparapani had pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography. The girl reported that Sparapani had sexually assaulted her during tutoring sessions starting when she was 10. The girl says Sparapani rewarded her with candy and Pokemon cards.

After the new allegations, Sparapani was granted a motion to withdraw the original guilty plea. Prosecutors say the new case will take the place of the original indictment.