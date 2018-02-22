× Utility worker one of two men shot in Berkeley

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A contractor for MSD was struck by a stray bullet while at a job site Thursday afternoon in Berkeley.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Fay and Canyon drives.

Berkeley police arrived at the scene and found the utility worker suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital and remains listed in critical condition.

A second victim was located at a hospital a short time later, Granda said. That individual was pronounced dead at the hospital.