Vigil for father, son stabbed to death in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night (Feb. 22) to remember the victims of last week’s fatal stabbing.

Malcom Mathis II, 33, and his 22-month-old son, Malcom Mathis III, were killed in their home Feb. 15. Mathis' four-year-old daughter and 57-year-old mother-in-law were also stabbed but survived. They are both recovering from their injuries, according to relatives of the victims.

“When you have a grandchild… You just start seeing his personality develop, and you don’t get a chance to even imagine what he would be like anymore," said Malcom Mathis I about losing his grandson."

Mathis’ nephew, Traveon Sims, 20, and Sims' girlfriend Onyai Turner, 21, are charged with murder.

Sims was on parole for a 2015 robbery at the time of the attack. According to Maryland Heights police, they were familiar with Sims and had several run-ins with him prior to the attack.

Police said Sims had been living with the Mathis family until about six to eight months ago.

Mathis is described by family as being passionate about giving back to the youth.

“I am a forgiving person, but I am angry about it because I feel like the person who took his life knew that he was trying to help him," said Darlene Mathis, mother to Mathis II. "He did what he could to help anybody, but that particular individual, he knew it, and I don’t know what drove him to do what he did, but I’m very just angry about it.”

Thursday's vigil will be held at the Maryland Heights Community Center (2300 McKelvey Rd., 63043) from 7-9 p.m. Family, friends and supporters are welcome.

A benefit account has been established at Commercial Bank for The Mathis Family.

Donations may be made in person at any of the Commercial Banks:

2330 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights

400 W. Washington Street, Florissant

703 Long Road Crossing Dr., Suite 12, Chesterfield

2197 S. Mason Road, St. Louis

Checks may be mailed to the Maryland Heights address. Make checks payable to "The Mathis Family Benefit."​