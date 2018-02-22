Vigil for slain father and son in Maryland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - One week after a father and his young son were stabbed to death in their Maryland Heights home, hundreds turned out for a vigil for the two. It was obvious they were both very loved in the community. The room was overflowing and there wasn't a dry eye to be found.

Over 300 people gathered at the Maryland Heights Community Center to remember Malcolm Mathis II and Malcolm Mathis III.

As people shared their memories of the father and son, it reminded the surviving Mathis family there are a lot of people supporting them.

The pair was murdered last Thursday. Mathis' four-year-old daughter and 57-year-old mother-in-law survived the ordeal.

Traveon Sims, Mathis' nephew, and Onyai Tuner, Sims' girlfriend, were charged with the murders.