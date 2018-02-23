× Cardinals to honor Florida shooting victims during first spring training game

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals will be wearing another team’s caps during their first spring training game. They will be wearing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Eagles baseball team caps Friday afternoon.

“We were all horrified and heartbroken by what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week,” writes Cardinals Vice President of Community Relations Michael Hall in a statement. “Today we join the rest of Major League Baseball in doing our small part to help those affected by this terrible tragedy.”

The autographed caps will be auctioned online after the game to benefit the Broward Education Foundation.

Major League Baseball has also announced that the other 29 MLB teams will also wear the Stoneman Douglas Eagles baseball caps to support the Parkland, Fla. Community and student body of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.