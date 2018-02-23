Check out Missouri Botanical Garden’s family-friendly Exploration Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Escape the cold and rainy weather in the Missouri Botanical Garden's Brookings Exploration Center.

Public Information Officer Katie O'Sullivan talks about the center, which is perfect for kids and families to play and learn about plants and wildlife.

Stop in the Exploration Center when you visit the Missouri Botanical Gardens for the Orchid Show, now through March 25.

Visit the Missouri Botanical Garden at 4344 Shaw Blvd. in South St. Louis.

For more information, visit www.MissouriBotanicalGarden.org or call 314-577-5100.