× Concert announcement: Keith Urban coming to St. Louis this summer

ST. LOUIS, MO — Keith Urban is coming to St. Louis during his “Graffiti U World Tour” with special guest Kelsea Ballerini. He will be playing the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, June 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10am. FOX 2 News in the Morning will be giving away tickets every day next week! Tune into FOX 2 News in the Morning to find out how to win.

The 58-city tour will kick off in June and run through November. The tour will feature many of Urban’s 23 #1 songs, as well as brand new songs that have never been performed live.

Get the tickets at the Club Fitness Box Office at Hollywood Casino or call 800-745-3000. More information: www.LiveNation.com