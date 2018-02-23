× Counselor accused of kissing patient pleads guilty

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) _ A Bettendorf counselor accused of kissing and touching a patient against the woman’s wishes has pleaded guilty.

Court records say Aracely Schutters’ plea was filed Tuesday to misdemeanor sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist The original charge was a felony. A plea agreement says Schutters will pay a fine of $625 and be sentenced to two years of probation.

Schutters’ sentencing has been scheduled for March 23.

An arrest affidavit says the incident happened Dec. 4 when Schutters invited the patient to her home to talk about the patient’s problems. The patient reported getting into Schutters’ hot tub, where the counselor reportedly kissed and touched the patient. The patient then got out of the hot tub and left Schutters’ home. The patient reported the incident two days later.