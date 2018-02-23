Cupcakes, Condoms and Conversation event at East St. Louis church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - What can we do about stigma?

Wyetta Granger from the New Life Community Church talks about how the church and the Community Lifeline Family Resource Center is presenting an evening of stimulating and educational conversation on the subject of abstinence, HIV/AIDS and its disproportionate impact on the African-American community.

The event will feature international HIV/AIDS activist and humanitarian Hydeia Broadbent (featured on the Oprah Winfrey show) who will give her testimony on living with HIV and the broader repercussions for the black community.

This presentation will be handled from a Christian perspective and is intended to be a frank, educational and enlightening discussion about a topic which has been taboo in the black community and black church for far too long.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place on Friday, February 23 at 7 p.m. at the New Life Community Church at 1919 State Street, East St. Louis.

For more information, call 618-875-5989 or visit www.NewLifeESTL.com.