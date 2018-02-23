Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THE WEEKEND…FEBRUARY 24-25, 2018

The fast southwest flow is alive and well…we have plenty of wet on the way…the good news no ice…waves of rain and some storms Saturday and into Saturday evening…severe weather focused on S.E. MO AND Southern IL. But around metro STL there will be some storms and waves of very heavy rain….all liquid.

Coming at us in waves…so not raining all the time…but bringing 2 to 3 inches of rain before its all done…not a drought buster…but its a great rain for the region. Plus we could be looking at some small stream and creek flooding going thru Saturday. It all breaks for a pretty day Sunday…partly sunny and 58 for the high…dry Monday too.