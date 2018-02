Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - A crash involving several vehicles, including a dump truck, closed eastbound I-44/55 at the Poplar Street Bridge around 3:45pm Friday. Six vehicles were involved and one person was injured. The crash affected drivers trying to get to westbound I-70 and into Illinois.

Website: MoDOT Traveler Information Map

I-44 EB CLOSED

BEFORE I-64

USE ALT ROUTE — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) February 23, 2018