× Father charged in the stabbing death of his 2-year-old son

CHICAGO (AP) _ The father of a 2-year-old found stabbed to death in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood has been charged with first-degree murder.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson announced Thursday that Rolando Ortiz is charged in the death of Mateo Garcia Aguayo.

Police responding Wednesday to a call from relatives found the child in an upstairs room of a home. The boy had stab wounds so severe he was nearly decapitated.

Detective Cmdr. Brendan Deenihan says Ortiz grew “very frustrated that he couldn’t sleep” because Mateo was keeping him up. Ortiz allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the boy. He later called relatives and confessed what he’d done before fleeing.

The 37-year-old Ortiz was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Kankakee County. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.