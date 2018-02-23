× Flooding continues into weekend in several Midwest states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) _ Flooding is expected to continue through the weekend in Michigan, Indiana and other Midwest states that have been swamped by high water from heavy rains and melting snow.

Waters receded in South Bend and Goshen, Indiana, but flooding continued. And the National Weather Service says a number of Michigan rivers could see record levels in the coming days.

Flooding prompted evacuations and local states of emergency.

The Grand River crested in Lansing, Michigan, but rose Friday to the west in Grand Rapids and other communities. The Kalamazoo River in southwestern Michigan was expected to crest Friday night. Ice jams along the Rifle River in northern Michigan exacerbated flooding.

The area covered by flood warnings in northern Indiana, Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, Illinois and southern Wisconsin decreased from earlier in the week.