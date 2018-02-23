Grand jury indicts Gov. Greitens who admitted affair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis grand jury indicted Missouri Governor Eric Greitens Thursday (Feb. 22) on one felony invasion of privacy charge. The charge stems from an extramarital affair he had before he was elected. Greitens is accused of taking a photograph of the woman while she was nude without her consent.

Prosecutors filed the charge less than a month before the statute of limitations was set to run out March 21.

The formal indictment reads in part:

"The defendant knowingly photographed KS in a state of full or partial nudity without the knowledge and consent of KS, and the defendant subsequently transmitted the image contained in the photograph in a manner that allowed access to that image via computer."

Greitens issued a statement saying:

“As I have said before, I made a personal mistake before I was governor. I did not commit a crime. With today’s disappointing and misguided political decision, my confidence in our prosecutorial system is shaken but not broken. I know this will be righted soon. The people of Missouri deserve better than a reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points. I look forward to the legal remedies to reverse this action.”

Thursday afternoon, Greitens' attorney, Edward Dowd, Jr. told Fox 2, “Eric is absolutely innocent of these charges, and we’ll be filing a motion to dismiss very shortly that will make it clear why this case should be dismissed.”

Dowd did go on to file a motion to dismiss the charge.

The prosecutor's office responded in a statement saying in part:

“Despite the governor’s personal attacks, the circuit attorney believes the courtroom is the appropriate place to argue the facts, not the media.”

The judge said Greitens is free to travel the country until his next court date on March 16.​