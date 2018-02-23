× Greitens lawyer says prosecutor declined meeting

ST. LOUIS – The attorney for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the governor wanted to meet with the prosecutor prior to his indictment but she refused.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Thursday that the Republican had been indicted on one felony count of invasion of privacy. The indictment alleges Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during their affair in March 2015.

Greitens admitted having an affair but says he committed no crime.

Greitens’ attorney, Edward L. Dowd Jr., says Greitens was willing to meet with Gardner but she declined the offer.

Susan Ryan is the prosecutor’s spokeswoman. She says Greitens’ legal team requested a “secret” meeting involving only attorneys to share what they called the “human” side of Greitens’ story. Ryan says no new information or facts were being offered, so Gardner deemed the meeting unnecessary.