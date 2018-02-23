× Hawley expects ‘thorough’ House investigation in Gov. Eric Greitens indictment

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s attorney general says he’s confident a state House investigation of Gov. Eric Greitens will be “thorough and swift.”

Attorney General Josh Hawley went on Twitter Friday to weigh in on the indictment of Greitens. Both men are Republicans.

A felony indictment by a grand jury is a serious matter. There is no place for party or partisanship. The criminal justice system must be allowed to work. I am confident the House's investigation will be thorough and swift, and will proceed without regard to party. — AG Josh Hawley (@AGJoshHawley) February 23, 2018

Greitens was indicted by a St. Louis grand jury on Thursday on one felony count of invasion of privacy. He’s accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was governor, without her permission.

Greitens says he committed no crime and blamed St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for the indictment, calling her a “reckless liberal prosecutor.”

Leaders of the Missouri House plan their own investigation.

Hawley’s tweet calls an indictment “a serious matter.”