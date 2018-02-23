× Illinois man awaits sentencing in nearly $100K elder fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) _ An Illinois man is set to be sentenced next week after pleading guilty to charges that he defrauded an elderly person out of nearly $100,000.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Peoria says the case of 42-year-old Deryl Wright of Pekin is one of 250 defendants across the country to be charged as a result of a coordinated effort by federal and local law enforcement agencies to combat elder fraud.

Wright pleaded guilty in November to three felony counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors say he falsely claimed he was due to receive an inheritance and asked the elderly person to loan him the money he said he needed to collect. Prosecutors say there was no inheritance and that Wright never paid the victim back.