ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Instant Pot is one of the hottest cooking gadgets on the market now, but they may be too hot to handle.

The gadgets are overheating and melting at the bottom.

The problem affects the “Instant Pot, gem 65, 8-in-1 multicooker.” Instant Pot believes the issue affects the devices with the following batch codes:

1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746.

These codes are located on the silver label on the underside of the product.