Kevin’s Reel World – See All the Best Picture Noms on the Cheap!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Where can you see all the movies nominated for Best Picture before the Oscar ceremony at a discount price? Select Marcus Wehrenberg Theatres is the answer.

Over the next two Saturdays, you can see all nine movies that are up for the top prize. On Saturday, February 24, you can watch “The Post,” “Lady Bird,” “Phantom Thread,” “Get Out,” and “Call Me By Your Name” back-to-back. Then on Saturday, March 3, you can watch “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Darkest Hour,” “Dunkirk,” and “The Shape of Water.” -

The cost for Day 1 of the festival is $35 and the cost for Day 2 is $28. Plus, you get 20 percent off all food and beverage. Tickets will be sold for both Day 1 & Day 2 separately. No single film tickets will be available.

The Academy Awards are Sunday, March 4th.