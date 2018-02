Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Check out the Orchid Show and Orchid Nights at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Orchid Curator Babs Wagner gives us a preview of the show. You can see the Orchid Show now through March 25, and Orchid Nights are happening Feb. 22, March 8 and March 22.

Visit the Missouri Botanical Garden at 4344 Shaw Blvd. in South St. Louis.

For more information, visit www.MissouriBotanicalGarden.org or call 314-577-5100.