Missouri GOP: Indictment is ‘political hit job’

The Missouri Republican Party says the indictment against Gov. Eric Greitens amounts to a “political hit job” by a Democratic prosecutor.

The party’s executive director, Sam Cooper, says the invasion of privacy law Greitens is accused of violating has never been prosecuted in this way in the past. He says: “Missourians should see this for what it is, a political hit job.”

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the grand jury indictment Thursday. It alleges Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during their affair in March 2015, before he was governor. Greitens admitted having an affair but denies committing a crime.

Cooper notes that Gardner received more than $200,000 from groups tied to George Soros, a prolific Democratic donor. The donations occurred in her 2016 campaign.

He says the party looks forward to an investigation being done by a bipartisan committee of lawmakers.