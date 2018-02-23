× Missouri Senate approves Drug Take-Back Program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is one step closer to having a Drug Take-Back Program.

The state Senate approved a proposal that will make it easier for people to get rid of unfinished prescriptions by dropping them off at federally authorized disposal sites.

The bill would also limit some initial opioid prescriptions to no more than seven days unless the doctor believes a longer prescription is necessary and there is no suitable alternative.

The bill now heads to the House, which already gave initial approval to a similar measure on Wednesday.