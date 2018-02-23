× More lawmakers want Missouri governor to leave

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ The number of lawmakers demanding that Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resign is growing following his indictment stemming from an extramarital affair.

Republican Sen. Caleb Rowden, of Columbia, said on Twitter that he was “disgusted to learn” a grand jury found sufficient evidence to indict the Republican governor on a charge of felony invasion of privacy.

Prosecutors allege Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during an affair in 2015, before he was elected. Greitens has admitted to the affair but says no crime was committed.

Rowden says Greitens should step down for the “sake of our state.”

Republican Rep. Kevin Corlew, of Kansas City, said in a Facebook post that doesn’t believe Greitens can “effectively perform the duties of his office.”