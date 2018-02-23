Oleta Adams and other shows coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Kevin Johnson from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch tells us who's coming to St. Louis. Get your tickets for these upcoming shows:
- Keith Urban, June 15, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Imagine Dragons, July 11, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Todd Rundgren's Utopia, May 9, The Peabody Opera House (first time Utopia has performed together in 32 years)
- Peter Frampton, July 24, Event Center at River City Casino
- Little River Band, Oct. 6, Event Center at River City Casino
- Easton Corbin, April 13, Event Center at River City Casino
- Greta Van Fleet, Aug. 1, The Pageant
- Raheem DeVaughn, March 11, Ballpark Village
- Trixie Mattel, April 28, The Pageant
- Anthony Jeselnik, May 5, The Pageant
- Courtney Barnett, July 17, The Pageant
- Oleta Adams, Feb. 23, Powell Hall
- A Day To Remember, Feb. 23, Chaifetz Arena (15 years in the making)
- New Politics, Feb. 23, The Ready Room
- Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge and Trace Adkins, Feb. 24, Scottrade Center
- Steve Winwood, Feb. 28, Fox Theatre