× Online scam pretends to be Illinois Attorney General

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Illinois Attorney General warns that a social media scam is soliciting personal information with promises of “free money” through her office.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she received complaints of fake Facebook and Instagram accounts falsely claiming association with her office. The accounts provide links to get “free money” through government grant funding.

Madigan says the scam asks for a user’s social security number as well as other personal information. She advises those who receive the message not to click the link as her office would never ask for personal information over email or social media.

The attorney general also advises those who encounter the fraudulent posts to call her Consumer Fraud Hotline or to file a complaint online.