Online scam pretends to be Illinois Attorney General

CHICAGO - DECEMBER 12: Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan (C) speaks about Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich during a press conference at The Thompson Center December 12, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. Madigan has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to declare Blagojevich unfit as governor after he was arrested on December 9 by FBI Agents and charged with attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacated by U.S. President-elect Barack Obama for money and favors. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (AP) _ The Illinois Attorney General warns that a social media scam is soliciting personal information with promises of “free money” through her office.
Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she received complaints of fake Facebook and Instagram accounts falsely claiming association with her office. The accounts provide links to get “free money” through government grant funding.
Madigan says the scam asks for a user’s social security number as well as other personal information. She advises those who receive the message not to click the link as her office would never ask for personal information over email or social media.
The attorney general also advises those who encounter the fraudulent posts to call her Consumer Fraud Hotline or to file a complaint online.
