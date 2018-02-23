× Police investigate student matter at Granite City school

GRANITE CITY, IL – There is a police presence at Granite City School District 9 Friday. The Superintendent stresses that Granite City Coolidge Middle and High School are not on lockdown. There was a student matter that required police presence as the investigation concluded.

This message was sent to parents Friday morning, “We want to inform you that we are in the process of an investigation of a student matter at Coolidge. The situation is under control, being addressed, and students and staff are safe. You will see a police presence at Coolidge this morning as we conclude our investigation.”

It is not clear what police are investigating.