× Post-Dispatch, Kansas City Star editorials respond to Greitens indictment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri’s two largest newspapers are weighing in on the Greitens indictment.

The Post-Dispatch editorial board writes, “Greitens cannot effectively represent Missouri as governor while defending himself against the serious charges that caused him to be led away by sheriff’s deputies Thursday. He should resign.”

The Kansas City Star’s editorial board writes, “We are not yet prepared to call for the governor to resign. But he should seriously consider declaring to the legislature—as allowed by the state constitution—that he is unable to discharge the power and duties of his office.”