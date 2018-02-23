× Greitens stepping down from Republican Governors Association

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Republican Governors Association says Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is stepping down from the group’s executive committee following his indictment stemming from an extramarital affair.

The association’s executive director, Paul Bennecke, said in a statement Friday that Greitens informed the group that he plans to spend the weekend in Missouri after he was indicted on a charge of felony invasion of privacy. That means he won’t attend the group’s meetings, which were being held during the National Governor’s Association meeting.

Prosecutors allege Greitens took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during an affair in 2015, before he was elected. Greitens has admitted to the affair but says no crime was committed.

Bennecke’s statement said the Republican Governors Association looks “forward to a quick resolution of this issue.”