× St. Louis County utility contractor dies from stray bullet; victims identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A contractor for MSD was struck by a stray bullet while at a job site Thursday afternoon in Berkeley. Frank Langston, 55, of St. Louis later died from his injuries at an area hospital. A second victim was located at a hospital a short time later. William Dortch, 27, of St. Ann was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Fay and Canyon drives.

Berkeley police arrived at the scene and found Langston suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital where he died Friday from his injuries.

Investigators found Dortch inside a vehicle near the intersection after someone fired shots into the car. He was brought to the hospital by another person inside the vehicle.

The utility worker was working half a block away from the scene and was hit by a stray round, Granda said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.