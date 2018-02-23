St. Louis landmark officially gets new name: ‘Gateway Arch National Park’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The park with the Gateway Arch has a new official name. It is no longer called the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. Now it will be known as Gateway Arch National Park. Supporters say renaming the national park makes it more recognizable to visitors.

“The name ‘Jefferson National Expansion Memorial’ was established long before the Gateway Arch was envisioned, and has simply never been adopted by our millions of visitors,” writes Superintendent at the Gateway Arch National Park Mike Ward. “We hope this new name will best reflect the magnificent renovations and visitor experience we will unveil in a few months.”

President Trump signed the bill into law Thursday. Legislation to change the park’s name was introduced in the U.S. Senate last summer.Both Missouri senators and St. Louis area representatives sponsored the bill. It was passed by the U.S. Senate on Dec. 21, 2017, and by the U.S. House of Representatives on February 7, 2018.