St. Louis restaurant offers gluten-free Lenten specials

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Corner Pub & Grill offers seasonal specials and The Shack opens in O'Fallon.

Matt Blassie and Tim Kimmel from Corner Pub & Grill talk about the restaurant's gluten-free Lenten specials, including fish tacos.

Corner Pub & Grill is the only restaurant in St. Louis with two dedicated gluten-free fryers. The owner's daughter has Celiac Disease, so all three of Brant Baldanza's brands have gluten-free options. These brands are Corner Pub & Grill, The Tavern, and The Shack, which is opening on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Corner Pub & Grill is located in Valley Park.

For more information, visit CornerPubandGrill.com.