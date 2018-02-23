Student arrested after ‘SHS’ threat hoax goes viral – prompts national school safety concerns

Police and school officials around the country are on alert after a social media post threatening violence against a school referred to only “SHS” has gone viral. WNEP-TV reports that the vague threat appears to be posted to a Facebook account belonging to a “Ray Andres.”

In the first message, the poster says “Yes, SHS is the school I want.” That’s followed by another post saying “I will not begin telling people what my name is, but I will bring a gun to school Tomorrow, so be prepared to hear gunshots.”

School districts and law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania and across the country have addressed the “SHS” threat. WHIO reports that a 16-year-old student in Springfield, Ohio has been arrested in connection with the hoax. He faces felony charges for inducing panic in juvenile court.

This is a list of law enforcement agencies sharing posts to social media about the perceived threat:

Alert: We have received many tips on a message circulating social media. It’s unclear if it originated in the local area and is likely a hoax. However, your #toledopolice #detectives are taking it seriously and actively tracing its origin. Follow guidance from your school. pic.twitter.com/3eYFgrUm1B — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) February 22, 2018



