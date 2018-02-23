Three shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. - The Major Case Squad has been activated after three people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Their bodies were discovered at a home in the 1200 block of Hoyt Drive, south of Interstate 270.

Around 11:50 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 22), a male caller told a police dispatcher officers would find three people dead inside of the home. When police arrived at the home minutes later, they found a man in his 30s dead on the living room sofa, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had a 9mm pistol in his lap and a cellphone in his hand.

Investigators later determined that was the phone used to call 911.

Officers found a woman in her 30s dead on the living room floor and her teenage son dead in the hallway.

During the search, they also found a 4-year-old girl pretending to be asleep in her bedroom. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, she apparently heard the first shot before midnight. Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Chief Jeremy Ihler told the Post she went into the living room to find the woman on the floor but her father told her to go back to her room.

Although the child was not harmed, she was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say they have not had prior contact with this home, and the individuals do not have prior criminal records. They've made contact with relatives of the victims who said there was no indication something like this might happen.

Their identities are expected to released Friday afternoon.