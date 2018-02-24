Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 23, 2018
This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, February 23, 2018.
(Boys): Hancock vs Whitfield
(Girls): Principia vs Whitfield
(Boys): Kirkwood at Webster Groves where Courtney Ramey became the all-time leading scorer for Webster.
(Girls): Kirkwood at Webster Groves
(Boys): Piasa Southwestern vs Wesclin
(Boys): Belleville East at Edwardsville
Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers from the High School Sports Caravan discussed the great week for the Hazelwood Central boys basketball team. The Hawks defeated both Webster Groves and Vashon earlier this week.