Fight cancer with these black bean tacos

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Start cooking with cancer prevention in mind in February for National Cancer Prevention Month.

Alexandra Caspero from Delish Knowledge shows us how to make cancer-fighting black bean tacos. Eating one serving of beans a day can decrease your risk for breast, prostate and colon cancer.

10-Minute Black Bean Tacos

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 large diced onion

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp kosher salt

1 can of S&W black beans

Tortillas

1 bag shredded cabbage

1 medium avocado

Salsa

For more information, visit DelishKnowledge.com.