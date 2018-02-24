Fight cancer with these black bean tacos

February 24, 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Start cooking with cancer prevention in mind in February for National Cancer Prevention Month.

Alexandra Caspero from Delish Knowledge shows us how to make cancer-fighting black bean tacos. Eating one serving of beans a day can decrease your risk for breast, prostate and colon cancer.

10-Minute Black Bean Tacos

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 large diced onion
  • 1 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/4 tsp kosher salt
  • 1 can of S&W black beans
  • Tortillas
  • 1 bag shredded cabbage
  • 1 medium avocado
  • Salsa

For more information, visit DelishKnowledge.com.