Fight cancer with these black bean tacos

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Start cooking with cancer prevention in mind in February for National Cancer Prevention Month.
Alexandra Caspero from Delish Knowledge shows us how to make cancer-fighting black bean tacos. Eating one serving of beans a day can decrease your risk for breast, prostate and colon cancer.
10-Minute Black Bean Tacos
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 large diced onion
- 1 tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1/4 tsp kosher salt
- 1 can of S&W black beans
- Tortillas
- 1 bag shredded cabbage
- 1 medium avocado
- Salsa
For more information, visit DelishKnowledge.com.