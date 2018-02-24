Get free pancakes, donate to children’s hospitals for National Pancake Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Enjoy a free short stack of pancakes and donate to Children's Miracle Network on National Pancake Day, Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Melissa Hanstein from Children's Miracle Network, Leukemia survivor and Miracle Ambassador Peyton Wuennenberg and Dempsey Watson from IHOP talk about the upcoming event.

All donations will be made to local Children's Miracle Network hospitals, St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Cardinal Glennon.

The event will last all day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.CMN-STL.org.