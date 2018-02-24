× Greitens declares a state of emergency for southern Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Gov. Eric Greitens has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in anticipation of storms and flooding in parts southern Missouri.

Greitens signed the order Saturday as the National Weather Service issued a flood warnings and watches for much of southeastern Missouri.

The order activates the resources of the Missouri National Guard and ensures that state resources are available in the event of weather damage.

Several roads in southern Missouri remained closed Saturday because of flooding, and more rain is anticipated Saturday overnight into Sunday.