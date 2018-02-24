× Indictment of Missouri governor could have political ripples

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ It didn’t take long after Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted for alleged invasion of privacy for Missouri Democrats to tie him to Attorney General Josh Hawley, the presumed GOP front-runner in Missouri’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race.

Nor did it take long for Republicans to link the prosecutor who announced the charges to a prominent national Democratic financier.

The quick injection of politics suggested that Greitens’ potentially prolonged legal battle stemming from an extramarital affair could have implications in the 2018 elections for fellow Republicans, whom history suggests have a disadvantage as the party in power during the midterm of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Hawley’s challenge to Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is among a few races nationally that could determine whether Republicans keep their majority in the Senate.