Jets Shutout Slumping Blues 4-0

The losing streak is now at five games for the Blues following their 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at Scottrade Center.

Three first period goals and 34 saves by goalie Connor Hellebuyck led the Jets to the victory. Blues goalie Jake Allen fought off boo’s from the home crowd while stopping 19 of 23 shots. The real concern for the Blues…no offense! During the five game losing streak, the St. Louis offense has produced just seven goals.

This recent slump has the Blues clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference of the NHL.

The Blues will try to right the ship on the road with six of their next seven games away from Scottrade Center.