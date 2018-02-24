× Legionnaires’ disease investigated at Illinois capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois health officials are investigating the state Capitol Complex and other Springfield-area locations for the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease after an Illinois resident diagnosed with it traveled to the city last month.

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued the advisory Saturday, saying water samples recently collected from the Capitol Complex tested positive for Legionella bacteria. The agency also is checking the undisclosed hotel where the individual stayed.

It didn’t release any other information about the person.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by naturally occurring bacteria in water vapor that’s inhaled. About 300 cases are reported in Illinois each year. It’s contributed to the deaths of 13 residents at the state-run Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy since 2015 and sickened dozens more there.