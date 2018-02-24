× Pedestrian hit, killed in Bevo Hill area of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Police say a pedestrian has been hit and killed in a southeastern section of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers were called to a Bevo Mill neighborhood intersection around 9:45 p.m. Friday. Arriving officers found a man injured and unconscious on the street. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had not released the man’s name or any other information regarding the death by midday Saturday.