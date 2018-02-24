× Tenacious mom, surveillance video clear brothers of crime

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Two St. Louis men are cleared of criminal wrongdoing, thanks to their tenacious mother and surveillance video.

Meanwhile, the man who told police that the brothers tried to rob him last summer is now charged as the real culprit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Patrick John Owens was charged Wednesday with robbery, assault and other crimes.

Owens told police that 23-year-old Jerry Tate and 25-year-old Christopher Tate approached his parked car around 3:15 a.m. Aug. 26 and started a fight. Police initially believed Owens.

The mother of the suspects insisted on finding surveillance video from the area. Court documents say the video cleared the Tates and showed that Owens tried to rob them before shooting Christopher Tate, injuring his hand and face.