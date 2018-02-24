The Thread – Spring Training!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the big leaguers head to spring training, Team Thread is doing the same! Tim is working on his game...and it needs a lot of work! Coach CJ Bilbrey of Harris-Stowe State University is trying to get Tim in game-shape. Speaking of challenges, learn how a tragedy on a St. Louis lake has turned into a source of blessing for many. See how a local family moved to make a home for a boy in Bulgaria. Witness how one organization is stepping up to provide a home for many in St. Louis. Discover how Matt and Leslee Holliday deal with transitions in their home life. And learn if Tim is Major League material. I think we know the answer to that last one, but it'll be a hoot to watch! Join the fun, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.