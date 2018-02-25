Adopt a pig pal on National Pig Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Looking for a pet that squeals and snorts? Long Meadow Rescue Ranch has just what you want for National Pig Day.

On March 1, adopt a pig 1 year or older with no adoption fee.

Laura Jones and 5-month-old pig Squirt stop by the studio to talk about upcoming events at the ranch.

Spring Wagon Days begin March 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and families can spend a day at the ranch with the animals.

Long Meadow Rescue Ranch is open every Friday from noon to 3 p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.LongMeadowRescueRanch.org.