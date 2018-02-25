Candle-light vigil held to honor and remember beloved teacher found unresponsive in classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO - A beloved St. Charles County teacher was being honored and remembered Sunday night.

According to the Wentzville School District, sixth grade math teacher, Lynn Ibos was found unresponsive in her classroom at Prairie View Elementary School on Friday after school.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined.

“She is incredible,” said one teacher as she spoke during the candle-light vigil, “anybody that got a chance to learn from Lynn is so lucky.”

Students, both current and former spoke about Ibos, saying that she was loving, giving, caring and so much more.

“She was the reason that I pushed myself to do better in school,” said one former student, “and the reason that I pushed myself to graduate high school and to get to college.”

School Principal, David Bates said that Ibos always went above and beyond for her students.

“Even when you didn’t know you needed something she noticed it and took care of it,” Bates said, “whether that was buying a kid shoes who needed shoes or paying for camp.”

Ibos’ family recalled fond memories of her. She was the youngest of eight siblings.

“She was always the sister who at Christmas time, we weren’t allowed to give her store bought gifts,” said Kevin Graham who lives in Cleveland, “we had to make her something, she always wanted something original. My sister was a very special person”

The school has launched ‘The Lynn Account’ meant to help students in need such as with school supplies, field trips clothes and shoes.