CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Police are looking for the suspects who broke into the Creve Coeur Camera store on Olive Blvd. overnight.

When officers arrived shortly after, they found shattered glass and a hole in the back of the store where the suspect entered the store.

The owner says no inventory was stolen, but the suspects left a lot of damage behind.

The owner says they were also hit last year and he's fed up. The incident was caught on camera.