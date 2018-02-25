Explore new Aquarium Adventure in Springfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Take your family out to Bass Pro Shops' Wonder of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium, now featuring a 1.5-million-gallon Aquarium Adventure showcasing 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds.

Shelby Stephenson from Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium talks about the attraction that was voted the Number One Best New Attraction in America by the readers of USA TODAY in 2017.

Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium is located at 500 W Sunshine St. in Springfield, Missouri.

For more information, visit www.WondersofWildlife.org.